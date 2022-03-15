The crisis in Ebonyi House of Assembly further degenerated, on Tuesday, with the embattled All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers declaring vacant the seats of three more lawmakers who are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The three lawmakers are Ali Okechukwu (Ishielu North), Franca Okpo (Abakaliki North) and Victor Aleke (Ebonyi North West).

The House, which is controlled by the APC, had last month removed the Deputy Speaker, Obasi Odefa, under controversial circumstances, after declaring his seat and that of two others vacant.

Mr Odefa and the two others – Oliver Osi (Ivo) and Ngọzi Eziulo (Afikpo North East) – are among the lawmakers who refused to join Governor David Umahi to defect from PDP to APC.

The three later sued the House and got reinstated by the court.

The latest action of the House followed a previous pattern – the Speaker, Francis Nwifuru, at the emergency sitting on Tuesday, read out letters of resignation, claiming they were written by the three PDP lawmakers.

Then followed by a motion by Chinedu Onah (Ohaukwu South) for the declaration of their seats vacant.

The motion was seconded by Chukwuma Igwe (Onicha West).

The three lawmakers and their other five PDP colleagues were not present, while all the 15 APC lawmakers attended the sitting.

The Speaker, Mr Nwifuru, ordered the clerk to write to the Independent National Electoral Commission, notifying the commission of the development and the need to conduct fresh elections in the affected constituencies.

The House thereafter went on a three-month recess.

But the PDP faction of the House maintained that the three lawmakers are still members of the House.

In a statement signed by one of the three lawmakers, Victor Aleke, the PDP lawmakers said the action of their APC colleagues is contempt of court.

He said the 15 APC lawmakers having been sacked by a Federal High Court, lacked the locus to sit and declare their seats vacant.

“We hereby urge all constituents of these members whose seats were purportedly declared vacant to remain calm and peaceful as the court pronouncement that sacked the 16 Ebonyi State House of Assembly members still stands until they get a stay of execution or get favourable judgement from the appellate court,” said the lawmaker.

“For your information, as it stand now, Ebonyi State House of Assembly members are made of Hon Chris Usulor, Hon Victor A leke, Hon Chidi Ejem, Hon (Engr.) Humphrey Nwuruku, Hon (Dr.) Oliver Osi, Hon (Mrs) Franka Okpo, Hon Okechukwu Ali, Hon (Mrs) Lilian Ezulor.

“These are the members of the state House of Assembly until a court of competent jurisdiction says otherwise or fresh elections conducted after 90 days according to Justice Inyang Ekwo’s declaratory judgment,” he added.