Kannywood’s top actor, Zaharadeen Sani, has said he was at the federal high court premises on Monday to protest against the denial of bail for embattled deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari.

Mr Kyari is being tried for offences bordering on alleged cocaine trafficking deals.

Mr Kyari and his co-defendants arrived at the court on Monday for the hearing of their bail application before the trial judge, Emeka Nwite.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday Mr Sani said he was at the court on Monday to protest the denial of bail for Mr Kyari by the court.

“I believe in what he has been doing to Nigeria and for me, I think he deserves bail. What I did at the court is to let the public see and know that we are with him and he deserves bail.

“We shall return on the next court sitting to continue with our protest.”

Mr Sani is known for his film ‘Abu Hassan’ which tells the story of banditry and Boko Haram in Nigeria.

He is a producer, actor and movie director in the Hausa film industry.

The bail

PREMIUM TIMES reported earlier that the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday slated March 28 for ruling on the defendants’ bail applications.

The trial judge, Mr Nwite, adjourned for ruling after taking arguments from lawyers to the parties in the suit.

A week ago, Mr Kyari; Sunday Ubua, an assistant commissioner of police; Bawa James, an assistant superintendent of police; Simon Agirgba, an inspector; John Nuhu, also an inspector, were arraigned along with two others on eight charges.

They pleaded not guilty, setting the stage for the commencement of their trial.

But two of Mr Kyari’s co-defendants, Chibuna Umeibe and Emeka Ezenwanne, who are non-police officers, pleaded guilty to the charges on March 7, during their arraignment.

The NDLEA accused Mr Kyari and the four IRT members of illicit dealing in 21.35kg of cocaine between January 19 and 25, 2022, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act.