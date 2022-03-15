The Jigawa Hisbah Board has arrested 61 persons, including 44 women, in Taura Local Government Area of the state for alleged immoral acts.

The Commandant of Hisbah in the state, Ibrahim Dahiru, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Tuesday.

He said the suspects were arrested on Monday in the popular ‘Gujungu’ town by operatives of the command in collaboration with the police.

”The 44 women are suspected commercial sex workers. The 17 men were apprehended when the operatives raided the area at about 6 a.m..

”The suspects have already been charged before a Magistrates’ Court in Ringim,” he said.

Mr Dahiru enjoined residents of the state, particularly the youth, to desist from engaging in vices and immoral acts capable of destroying their future and promoting social decadence.

He further commended residents of the state for their support and cooperation to the board to enable it carry out its duties effectively.

According to him, the Hisbah will continue to fight against immoral acts in all parts of the state.

(NAN)