Two siblings, Esther Kehinde and David Kehinde, who were abducted by kidnappers at Oremeji Street, Ayetoro, in Yewa North local government area of Ogun State have regained their freedom.

The siblings, aged 20 and 15, were freed after the payment of an undisclosed amount to the kidnappers, a source close to the family said.

The source, who preferred not to be named because he does not have the family’s permission to speak, said the parents of the victims sold their home appliances and other valuables before the ransom could be raised.

The siblings were abducted at their residence at around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday while they were washing their school uniforms at the back of their home.

The kidnappers had requested N15 million.

Although the actual amount paid could not be ascertained, the family handed over the ransom raised to the kidnappers on Friday night and immediately secured the release of their children.

“They didn’t want us to know the real amount paid but our family and relations contributed money while our home appliances were also sold at cheap prices,” the source added.

On Sunday, the police in Ogun State said it had arrested the culprits.

In a statement signed by the police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspects were described as serial kidnappers belonging to a gang of kidnappers responsible for multiple kidnappings in the state.

“Two members of a notorious kidnap syndicate, Jato Abu Bello and Muhammad Suleiman, have been apprehended by operatives of the Ogun State police command over their roles in a series of kidnap cases in recent time.

“The duo were arrested in the early hours of Saturday 12th of March 2022, following a painstaking technical and intelligence-based investigation embarked upon by the SP Taiwo Opadiran-led anti-kidnapping unit which led the operatives to the suspects’ hideout at Rounder area in Abeokuta.

“The suspects have confessed (to) being the gang that kidnapped one Ajibola Salimot Adejoke who they traced and abducted in her house at Oke ode area, off Ayetoro road, Abeokuta on the 17th of February 2022.

“They also kidnapped one Victoria Oladoyin on the 26th of February 2022 at Aboba area of Sodeke titun Abeokuta. Also, on the 8th of March 2022, the duo and their gang abducted two siblings namely; Esther Kehinde and David Kehinde at Ayetoro.”

The police spokesperson told PREMIUM TIMES over the phone that some of the victims, including the two siblings, identified the suspects as their abductors.