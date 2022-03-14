Another commissioner has resigned from Governor Udom Emmanuel’s cabinet.

Sunday Ibuot, the commissioner of Labour and Manpower Planning in Akwa Ibom State, tendered his resignation in a letter dated March 10 to Mr Emmanuel.

The stamp on it showed the letter had been received on March 11 by the governor’s office.

“I am tendering this resignation of appointment as a Commissioner in your cabinet due to personal reasons,” Mr Ibuot, who is a pastor, said in his letter to the governor.

Mr Ibout said he served Mr Emmanuel’s administration and the state with the “best of my abilities and potentials, with milestones on the sands of time” while he was a commissioner.

“It has been a tremendous honour to have been so appointed. First, as the Secretary, Technical Committee on Agriculture and Food Sufficiency, later Honourable Special Adviser, Political/Legislative Affairs and Water Resources, and finally Honourable Commissioner in Akwa Ibom State Executive Council of your administration,” the now former commissioner said.

He told Governor Emmanuel that he would forever remain thankful to him.

Mr Ibuot is the second commissioner to have resigned so far from Mr Emmanuel’s cabinet.

Akan Okon, the commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport, resigned from the cabinet on Monday to pursue his governorship aspiration in the state.

There are speculations that more commissioners and aides to Mr Emmanuel would resign from the government because of the 2023 general elections.

READ ALSO:

Apart from Mr Okon, other governorship aspirants in Akwa Ibom are Bassey Albert, a senator, and Onofiok Luke, a House of Representatives member.

Governor Emmanuel had picked a member of his cabinet, Umo Eno, as his preferred successor, amidst a quiet opposition within his cabinet and the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

The governor last month sacked his chief of staff, Ephraim Inyangeyen, over perceived political disagreement.