Students of Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic in Eruwa, Oyo State, have accused a yet-to-be-identified police officer of shooting their colleague in the leg.

Gboyega Olatunji, the South-west Coordinator of the National Association of Nigerian students, (NANS), said in a statement Monday that the victim was on his way to Ibadan from Eruwa last Friday when “he ran into the hands of the trigger happy officer.”

The victim, Samuel Akinsuyi, is a National Diploma 2 student of Business Administration in the polytechnic.

It is still unclear why the police officer shot Mr Akinsuyi.

Mr Olatunji accused the police authorities of shielding the officer who allegedly fired the shot, and concealing his identity.

Adewale Osifeso, the police spokesperson in Oyo State, did not respond to phone calls and text messages seeking comment.

“Those saddled with the responsibility of safeguarding us from danger have turned themselves to the actual danger,” Mr Olatunji said in his statement.

“This demonic action has thrown Mr Samuel Akinsuyi into a titanic battle against paralysis. In addition, harassment of students on the Ibadan-Eruwa way by officers of the Nigeria Police Force and members of Apata Command particularly must become history immediately.

“These two spots are fast becoming the hotbed of corruption, extortion, harassment, and other dehumanising actions by the Police Force in Oyo State.”

The students demanded that the police bear the hospital bills and security of Mr Akinsuyi.

“As we continue to piece the puzzle together, we demand a thorough and exhaustive investigation to identify the culprit and that the law be allowed to take its full course through the arrest, dismissal and prosecution of the offender as well as other disciplinary actions from the force itself and the police commission,” said Mr Olatunji.