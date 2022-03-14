The Commissioner for Economic Development in Akwa Ibom State, Akan Okon, has resigned from Governor Udom Emmanuel’s cabinet

Mr Okon, who was in-charge of the Ibom Deep Seaport project, said in a Facebook post that he tendered his resignation on Monday.

He said he wants to focus on his aspiration to contest the 2023 Akwa Ibom governorship election.

“It was an honour and great privilege to serve our State under the leadership of Mr. Udom Emmanuel at such an important phase in our history. I am grateful to God almighty and His Excellency, for giving me the opportunity to serve.

“I also thank the good people of our dear state for their support and encouragement which motivated me in the discharge of all the tasks and assignments given to me, especially with regards to the envisioned three gateways (Land, Air and Sea) for the rapid development of our dear state and creation of job opportunities for our teeming and very enterprising youths,” Mr Okon said in the statement.

The former commissioner said he strived diligently to interpret Governor Emmanuel’s vision for the oil-rich state.

“As the scripture admonishes, ‘to everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven…” Eccl. 3: It is my deep conviction that this is the best time to take a leave in order to focus on my aspiration for the 2023 Governorship election,” he said.

Mr Okon is joining other aspirants like Bassey Albert, a senator, and Onofiok Luke, a House of Representatives member, who had already started their consultation for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Governor Emmanuel had picked a member of his cabinet, Umo Eno, as his preferred successor.