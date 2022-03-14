An activist and public commentator, Taiwo Adebowale, has launched a bid to represent Oriade and Obokun Federal Constituency of Osun State in the House of Representatives, saying he has come to fill a “service and representation” gap.

Mr Adebowale is seeking the APC ticket to contest for the Reps seat in the 2023 general elections.

In a statement to PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Adebowale, who regularly appears on TV programmes to offer commentaries on public affairs, said the constituents had been “denied quality and adequate representation” at the federal legislature.

He said this is the reason the constituents “consistently asked me to present myself to represent them.”

Once elected, he said, “I will represent and advocate constituents’ interests, articulate and take a position on issues; educate and inform my people about legislation, good governance, and the dividends of democracy.

“I will push for bills that will liberate our people from poverty, unemployment, human rights abuses, insecurity, and absence of basic amenities.”

For the utilisation of constituency’s intervention funds, he said he would push for projects that facilitate the enhancement of health, education, security, and infrastructure available to his constituents.

Should he secure the APC ticket, Mr Adebowale, who has been involved in several campaigns for good governance, would seek to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party which has won the legislative seat in the past four elections.