Florence Obi, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar (UniCal), has called on women to break gender bias in their respective homes.

Mrs Obi, a professor, made the call during the grand finale of the 2022 Mothering Week held at the UniCal Chapel of Redemption, Calabar, on Sunday, with the theme: “Women Arise and Take Responsibility Unto The Nations”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the activities of the mothering week began with the commemoration of the International Women’s Day on March 8 with activities which included pidgin service.

Mrs Obi said most women were responsible for the bias in their homes as they built it in the children from childhood.

“We create the bias from the cradle when we begin to tell our children the chores that are meant for boys and those that are for girls.

“We need to begin to talk to our children about equity from home; if we do that, our children will grow up with it and affect the society positively,” she said.

In her remarks, Abigail Ayi, President of the Women’s Fellowship of the Chapel of Redemption, said that many cultures across the world seem to favour boys over the girls.

Mrs Ayi said it was up to the families, churches and nation to stop the bias against girls and women and give them equal opportunities to health, education and political positions among others.

She also noted that if women were to prophesy to the nations, they must eschew bitterness and malice and cultivate the habit of listening and obeying the voice of God.

On her part, the Guest Preacher, Ofonmbuk Archibong, Senior Pastor, Intercessors Bible Mission International, said womanhood was not a question of gender but a function of responsibility.

Mrs Archibong, who quoted from the Book of Jeremiah 29 Verse 11 and Matthew 28, from verses five to 10, said that women ought to, first of all, discover their purpose before they could help any other person.

“Women’s confusion is as a result of not discovering their purpose, you cannot love someone else without first loving yourself.

“You are responsible for your own happiness, don’t wait for someone else to come and make you happy because you may end up in depression,” she said.

(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)