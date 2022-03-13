The Electricity Power Generation Companies (GenCos) have called on stakeholders in the power sector to come together to resolve the current erratic supply instead of blame game.

Joy Ogaji, the executive secretary, Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC), said this at a news conference in Abuja on Sunday.

Mrs Ogaji said to ensure electricity sustainability in the country, stakeholders in the sector must address the root causes of the current erratic power supply and not the symptoms.

“Let us fix the power sector, instead of the blame game. We want to sit with government and look at the issues and come up with solutions that will improve electricity supply.

“As a matter of urgency, we want to have a sit-down with government, if we want sustainability of power in the market.

“We are also calling on the various agencies in the power sector to call the GenCos to a room, we are tired of crying on the pages of newspapers before we can be heard ’’she said.

According to Mrs Ogaji, the current state of the national grid must be addressed in order to stop denying Nigerians their legitimate expectation of unhindered and reliable electricity supply.

She also disclosed that the poor management of the grid had affected the performance of the GenCos and damaged some units of their infrastructure.

Specifically, she said they engaged the services of an expert the previous year to look into the problem and the expert discovered that the machines were not operating optimally.

Mrs Ogaji said GenCos could generate 8000 megawatts – 9000 Megawatts of electricity if the power sector could get things right.

She also disclosed that load rejection had been a major problem affecting their performance.

“As at now we are generating an average of 4000MW and above , we hope to generate more,” she said

Mrs Ogaji said that GenCos had consistently demonstrated their commitment to Nigeria, Nigerians, and the power sector.

“We have continued to make huge sacrifices and bear inestimable losses in our bid to see to a virile and thriving power sector that will benefit all and sundry.

“ We reaffirm our commitment to work with all stakeholders to fix the power sector. If we get the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry right, we will get the Nigerian economy right, ‘’ she said.

(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)