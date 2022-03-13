A member of the House of Representatives from Kaduna State, Samaila Suleiman, has resigned his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Suleiman, who represents Kaduna North Federal Constituency, said he resigned due to alleged factionalisation at the national level of the party.

He, however, did not say if he would be joining another political party.

Mr Suleiman, in a letter of resignation sent to his ward and local government chairperson, said: “I write to formally notify you of my decision to resign my membership of the the APC.

“My decision became necessary because of the break down of the internal democracy and factionalization of the party at all levels, especially at the national level.

“Please note that the resignation is immediately. Find attached my membership registration card,” Mr Suleiman said in the letter dated March 5.