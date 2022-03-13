The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Lawal Abubakar, has ordered an investigation into an alleged assault of a female police sergeant by a senior officer in the state.

Reports in the local media claimed that an assistant Commissioner of Police, Oluseyi Okenla, dragged the female officer, Helen Onoja, on a dusty ground by the roadside.

Ms Onoja, who was said to be wearing a police uniform during the incident, was allegedly beaten up and detained for several hours.

She is said to be a nursing mother.

The incident was said to have happened on February 17 in front of the Area Command office, Enugu.

Mr Okenla is the officer in-charge of the Enugu Metro Area, Enugu State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement on Saturday that the commissioner has asked the deputy commissioner of police in-charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department to investigate the allegation.

“The investigation is in view of establishing the facts surrounding the allegations and apportioning appropriate disciplinary sanctions on whoever is found culpable,” Mr Ndukwe said.

Mr Ndukwe said the commissioner has assured the general public that no stone would be left unturned in getting to the root of the matter and meting out appropriate sanctions.

Those found culpable would be punished according to the law, the police said.

Should the investigation find Mr Okenla guilty, he can by law only be referred to the Police Service Commission for disciplinary action, being a senior police officer, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The commissioner, the police spokesperson said, has appealed to residents to avoid spreading “skewed narratives over the incident.”