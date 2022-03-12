Two persons have died after a one-storey building collapsed at Ogere road, Iperu, Ogun State, during an illegal reconstruction by the owners last Thursday.

Following the incident, Governor Dapo Abiodun has ordered an investigation into the cause of the collapse.

Iperu is the governor’s hometown.

According to a statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, on Saturday, Mr Abiodun constituted a four-man committee to look into the root cause of the incident.

Members of the committee include the State Commissioner for Physical Planning, Tunji Odunlami; the Special Adviser on Environment, Ola Oresanya; the Special Adviser, Bureau of Lands and Survey, Ololade Salami, as well as the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole.

The committee has a mandate to investigate the root cause of the collapse within a week.

Mr Abiodun condoled with the families of the victims, assuring them that anyone found culpable in the incident will face the wrath of the law.

“No one who violates the building codes or regulations in the state will be allowed to go scot-free. Such person or persons will be made to face the full wrath of the law.”