The police in Akwa Ibom State have confirmed that a secondary school student has been stabbed to death by a schoolmate in the state.

The police identified the slain student as Samuel Archibong of Community Secondary School, Aka Offot in Uyo, and his alleged assailant as James Elijah.

The police spokesperson in the state, Odiko MacDon, disclosed this in a statement in Uyo on Saturday.

Mr MacDon, a superintendent of police, said the incident occurred on March 10. He did not give details of the incident.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Education, Idongesit Etiebet, has ordered the closure of the school to enable the State Secondary Education Board and the Ministry of Education to investigate the matter.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Andrew Amiengheme, has directed the deployment of a Special Surveillance Unit to schools in Akwa Ibom to check the excesses of students, Mr MacDon said in the police statement.

“This is not the first time we have witnessed an act of this nature and is totally unacceptable.

“The Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, is miffed and has condemned the barbaric act.

“He has called on parents to enshrine germane family values while school authorities are to quickly and discreetly report suspected students with traits of cultism and misdemeanor,” Mr Macdon said.

He said henceforth the police would send patrol teams to some secondary schools after closing hours to ensure that students went home safely.

Mr MacDon said the police commissioner has assured that the perpetrator would be brought to book.

He called on parents to inculcate good family culture in their children to avoid such occurrences.

(NAN)