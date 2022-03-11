The Lagos State House of Assembly has urged the Lagos State Parking Authority (LSPA) to immediately begin the full implementation of the state’s parking policy.

The Chairman, House Committee on Transportation, Temitope Adewale, made this known during a media briefing on Friday at the assembly in Lagos.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had on Thursday night announced the suspension of all National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) activities in the state with immediate effect.

Mr Adewale (Ifako Ijaiye 1) said that full implementation of the parking policies would reduce traffic congestion and ensure improved road safety in the state.

The chairman noted that with the recent suspension of the union and further take-over of the motor parks, the days of indiscriminate parking of commercial vehicles along major roads in the metropolis were numbered.

He said, “The Lagos State Parking Policy has been designed to decongest traffic and address climate change challenges.

“The policy which is created under the Transportation Reform Law was to create job opportunities and generate revenue for the state through issuance of parking tickets to defaulters.

“Hence, there should not be any contention over the steps being taken by the state government following the crisis currently rocking the union.

“This is because the legislative arm had been very proactive as it already passed a law creating the Lagos State Parking Authority (LSPA), which should now oversee activities at all the motor parks in the state.

“It is clear to state that all motor parks and their activities will be under the Lagos State Parking Authority as stipulated by law,” he said.

Mr Adewale noted that at the stage the NURTW had found itself, the state had to take charge of the situation to avoid a breakdown of law and order.

He said by law, the LSPA should have a General Manager with the responsibility to manage the parks at the moment. (NAN)