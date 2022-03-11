Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar were among the notable personalities who graced the installation of Olalekan Balogun as the 42 Olubadan of Ibadanland on Friday.

Also in attendance were Governors Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun; Deputy Governors of Osun and Ondo, Benedict Alabi and Lucky Aiyedatiwa; the Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi III; the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar; Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, Fredrick Akinruntan; and Ambassador of the Republic of China to Nigeria, Cui Jiauchun.

Others were Yusuf Adeleye, the Olubaka of Okaland in Ondo State; Oluwo of Iwoland; the Ikere of Saki; and Aseyin of Iseyin.

Also present were a former Governor of Oyo State and the Otun Olubadan, Rashidi Ladoja, and a former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Femi Pedro, who represented Bola Tinubu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was officially declared open at exactly 11.14 a.m. with the recitation of the National Anthem, Oyo State Anthem, as well as Ibadan Anthem.

The opening prayers were said by Christians, Muslims and the traditional prayer by the Araba Awo of Ibadanland.

Also, Moshood Ayanyemi, Atookowagbowo, led other Ibadan drummers to welcome the guests and well-wishers to the occasion in a traditional way.

The 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland was ushered into the venue at exactly 11.50 a.m., after which all the traditional chiefs, Mogajis, religious leaders, leaders of various associations in Ibadanland paid homage to Mr Balogun.

Ibadan agog

Indigenes of Ibadan, as well as residents and well-wishers, also trooped in their hundreds to Mapo Hall, the venue of the installation ceremony of the Olubadan.

NAN reports that many associations, in different attires, were seen within and outside Mapo Hall premises, venue of the event, dancing to the indigenous music of Ibadanland.

At least four Yoruba musicians set their stages to entertain dignitaries and well-wishers at the occasion.

A visit to the Ali-Iwo Compound, where the new Olubadan hails from, shows that ceremonial activities had commenced, as groups of women were seen singing in praises of the Ali-Iwo Family.

HAPPENING NOW: VP Yemi Osinbajo arrives in Ibadan for the coronation of the new Olubadan of Ibadan, Oyo state. pic.twitter.com/txRb3vKIIh — Yahaya Wada (@WadayahayaWada) March 11, 2022

Traditional drummers and native praise singers, with scores of well-wishers, were also sighted at different locations on Oje-Beere-Oja-Oba Road.

Meanwhile, there was heavy deployment of security operatives to some strategic locations within the Metropolis, especially the roads leading to the Mapo Hall area of Ibadan.

NAN correspondents, who monitored the situation observed the presence of the Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Operation Burst and Amotekun personnel in a bid to prevent the breakdown of laws and orders.

Also, officers of the Oyo State Fire Service were on the ground at the venue to attend to any fire incident.

Major roads leading to Mapo Hall were blocked, while commuters had to trek some distances to get to their destination and venue of the ceremony.

NAN also observed the presence of traditional worshipers a few metres away from the venue singing, dancing, and expressing joy about the ceremony.

(NAN)