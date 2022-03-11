The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) says it has rescued 523 Nigerians trafficked to Mali between 2003 and 2021.

A senior intelligence officer at the agency, Bori Ogunkanmi, said this Thursday at a workshop organised by ECOWAS in Abuja focused on human rights.

The three-day event focuses on counter-trafficking, child rights, protection and child labour, emergency protection which covers refugees and IDPs, mixed-migration and international humanitarian law programmes.

“Out of the 523 rescued Nigerians from Mali since 2003, a total of 108 were rescued in 2020 and 18 persons in 2021 respectively,” Mr Ogunkanmi said.

He said NAPTIP has also rescued and rehabilitated 17,246 trafficking victims and empowered some with formal education programmes and vocational skills for meaningful living.

“It is key to note that out of the numerous numbers enrolled in formal education by NAPTIP, six victims rescued by the agency have successfully graduated from various universities in Nigeria under the Agency’s sponsorship,” he said.

He said the agency has prosecuted hundreds of cases which have led to the conviction of 500 traffickers from inception, while others are at various trial stages in courts or referred to relevant agencies for further investigations and eventual prosecutions.

The Nigerian permanent representative to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Musa Nuhu, said to curb the human rights challenges, the root causes must be identified and addressed.

“It is my view that without a clear and coordinated plan of action, achieving our goals will be far-fetched. Therefore, the needed approach must be people centred, comprehensive, context-specific and contain prevention-oriented responses with potential to strengthen the protection and empowerment of all Nigerians,” he said.

He assured the participants that the outcomes from observations and comments will be considered to improve Nigeria’s human rights records.

He called on participants and development partners of the ECOWAS to commit to promote the protection and human security approach in our national development plans and policy actions.