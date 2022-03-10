A petrol-laden tanker exploded Thursday along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway causing multiple crashes, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said.
The incident, according to the FRSC, occurred around Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry, on the outward section of the Lagos-Ibadan road.
The FRSC spokesperson in Ogun, Florence Okpe, while confirming the incident warned motorists to drive cautiously and remain calm until the fire is extinguished.
Ms Okpe added that operatives of the FRSC and other sister agencies are on the ground as firefighters make efforts to put out the fire.
As of the time of filing this report, the FRSC has not confirmed if there were casualties.
The incident comes a day after a tanker loaded with 33,000 litres of petrol caught fire in Lagos.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION