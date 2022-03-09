A medical doctor, Mistura Shogunle, on Wednesday, narrated before an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court how a 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by seven men in her neighbourhood.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ms Shogunle testified at the trial of a 20-year-old fashion designer, Rasheed Fashola, for conspiracy and defilement of a child.

Mr Fashola had pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge.

Led in evidence by state counsel, Olasunbo Abiodun-Muniru, the doctor working at the Mirabel Centre (a sexual assault referral centre), said the minor came to the centre to seek medical attention on September 28, 2020, a day after she was allegedly raped.

“The client said that on September 27, 2020 which was a Sunday, her father sent her on an errand, and seven boys in the neighbourhood stopped her.

“They dragged her into an uncompleted building, her mouth was covered with a handkerchief and they took turns to rape her through unprotected penile intercourse into her vagina,” Ms Shogunle said.

The doctor said the survivor was calm and clinically stable during the medical examination and that she had no obvious physical injuries.

“There were, however, significant genital findings. The labia majora was normal while the labia minora (inner lips of the genital) had a bruise.

“The natural covering of the vagina, called the hymen, was absent. There were no significant anal findings.

“The general findings are in keeping with recent blunt force penetration into her vagina which could have been caused by penile vagina penetration as declared verbally by the client,” she said.

The doctor, also a certified forensic sexual assault examiner, testified that she asked the survivor’s father, who accompanied her, to throw more light on what happened to his daughter.

She said the father informed her that he sent his daughter on an errand and expected her to return home early but instead, saw her with two men who came to his residence to tell him that his daughter had been raped.

Ms Shogunle said the minor did not tell her the names of the men who allegedly raped her.

During cross-examination by defence counsel, O.O. Ogunjimi, the witness said she did not find any semen when she examined the survivor.

“It was not the day the incident happened that the client visited the Mirabel Centre.

“The client did not tell me whether she had taken her bath or not,” Ms Shogunle said.

According to prosecution, Mr Fashola, alongside others at large, committed the offence at 8. 00 p.m. on September 27, 2020, in an uncompleted building at Oluwashina Junction, Itire, Lagos State.

“The defendant and his accomplices had unlawful sexual intercourse with the 13-year-old in the uncompleted building.

“The offences contravene Sections 137 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” Mrs Abiodun-Muniru said.

The judge, Rahman Oshodi, adjourned the case until May 6 for continuation of trial. (NAN)