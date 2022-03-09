Unknown gunmen have killed an operative of the Ogun State Government-owned security outfit, the So-Safe Corps, Jimi Ogunjimi, in the Sagamu area of the state.

The deceased was shot dead in the Areke area of Sagamu, where he and his colleagues had gone for security surveillance.

The spokesman of the So-Safe Corps, Moruf Yusuf, confirmed the incident to reporters in Abeokuta on Wednesday through a press statement.

According to the statement, Mr Ogunjimi was shot dead in the early hours of Wednesday at Areke, during a special operation to curb the activities of hoodlums terrorising the highway after which they take refuge in the community.

The statement read: “The Corps gallant officers visited Areke Community in Sagamu because one of these gunmen’s hideouts is located in the community, which happens to be a hotel.

“A few minutes after the officers got to the community at about 0130hrs, a white Hilux pick-up with no registration number was sighted. Immediately it approached the officers, it was asked to stop, but it zoomed off.

“The team leader, ASC Ogunjimi, together with Kazeem Akodu Elewedu, codedly tailed the vehicle, but the driver and his gang felt the officers may want to foil their operation and they turned back in front of Walex Hotel, Areke to open fire on our men.

“The officers were heavily sprayed with bullets from the Hilux vehicle. Bullets from the gunshots left officer Jimi Ogunjimi dead and the gunmen escaped in their Hillux. Effort is ongoing to identify the gunmen.”

When asked over the phone, Mr Yusuf said residents in the community reported the matter to the Divisional Police Officer of Ewuoliwo Division. He said the police chief “sent his men to visit the scene of the incident.”

Mr Ogunjimi, who was, until his death, the Areke Post Officer, is survived by an aged parent, his wife and a son.

“We pray that the good Lord will rest the soul of the deceased gallant and faithful officer of the corps.”

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

“They were on patrol and unknown gunmen killed him. Investigation have commenced, the DPO Ewuoliwo Division had communicated with the headquarters and the CP has ordered investigation into the killing and I know that we shall track them down.”