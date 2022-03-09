The House of Representatives has mandated its committees to interface with the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari, over the aviation fuel scarcity rocking the industry.

The House charged the Committees on Aviation, Petroleum Resources (Upstream and Downstream) to interface with Mr Kyari alongside Musa Nuhu, Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Jet A1 marketers and Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON).

This resolution was a sequel to a motion of urgent public importance moved by the Chairman House Committee on Aviation, Nnoli Nnaji (PDP, Enugu) on Wednesday.

The committees are to meet with the officials on Thursday

Hike in air tickets

Last month, major airlines in Nigeria hiked their fares by over 100 per cent. Some airlines now charge N50,000 flat rate for tickets.

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) denied that the increment was coordinated.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) had ordered airline operators to immediately discontinue the current implementation of air fare increase pending the outcome of its investigation.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how Nigerians condemned the increment and called for government’s intervention to reverse the hike.

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has further disrupted the oil sector. With sanctions by the international community against Russian oil, the price of the product at the international market continues to rise.

The motion

Mr Nnaji in his motion said the hike in the price of Jet A1 has impacted the sector in a huge way. He noted that it has hampered the operations of the airlines.

He lamented the total dependant of operators on importation of the much-needed fuel.

“Nigeria imports 100 percent of Jet A1 (Aviation fuel) used by airlines in its flight operations, and its astronomical increase can impede on airline services.

“This unprecedented increase in the prices of all petroleum products was not taken into consideration in view of the fact that about a year ago, Jet A1 was selling for N190 per litre. The local oil marketers are demanding upfront cash payments before fuelling aircraft.”

Mr Nnaji said if “urgent and immediate” actions are not taken to address the situation, airlines and passengers will continue to suffer several consequential economic and travel crises that might lead to a total shutdown of air transport services”.

Speaking on the motion, the presiding officer, Deputy Speaker Idris Wase, warned that all the officers must appear in person, not by proxy.

“Clerk, ensure you communicate to the agencies for a meeting tomorrow at 3 pm so that the issue raised by Nnoli will be addressed in the best interest of our country. Ensure that all of them attend in person, not by proxy,” he said.

When the motion was put to question, the ” ayes” had it.