Justice Usman Na’abba of the Kano State High Court has ruled that the confessional statements of Abdulmalik Tanko, the alleged killer of five-year old Hanifa Abubakar, and his accomplice, Fatima Musa, were made voluntarily without threat or intimidation as alleged by the defense counsel.

The judge gave the ruling at the continuation of the trial of the suspects on Wednesday in Kano.

At the last adjourned date, the lead defence counsel, Mukhtar Kabo, had said the confessional statements the prosecution sought to tender as exhibits were obtained under duress, threat and intimidation.

During trial-within-trial proceedings conducted earlier, Lurwan Ibrahim, a police sergeant, had testified that he recorded the statements made by the suspects in “a good atmosphere.”

Under cross-examination, Mr Ibrahim denied threatening the defendants before he obtained their statements.

”It was an open office, there was light and a fan. I recorded their statements in front of my colleagues,” he stated

Similarly in their separate testimonies, a police inspector, Muhammad Yanfa, and an assistant superintendent of police, Sani Kyarma, told the court that the confessional statements of both Mr Tanko and Ms Musa were obtained voluntarily without torture, threat, intimidation or harassment.

In his ruling on Wednesday, Justice Naabba said based on the evidence adduced before the court, the two confessional statements were recorded voluntarily without any harassment, duress or torture.

”I found Sergeant Lurwan as a cogent and reliable witness. I believed there were so many people in the office when the statements of the defendants were taken”

”The defence counsel neither shook nor contradicted the testimonies of the three police officers who testified during the mini trial.”

The judge maintained that Ms Musa’s testimony revealed that she was neither beaten nor threatened.

He further maintained that Mr Tanko failed to mention the police officer who brought him out of the cell and tortured him.

Justice Naabba, consequently adjourned the case to March 22 for continuation of hearing.