The Abia State Government on Tuesday opened the trial of four persons suspected to have conspired and murdered two children in 2021.

The children, belonging to Chima Osuagwu, were killed during a robbery in their home in Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects, Chigozie Ikeokwu, Amana Temple, Chukwuebuka Nnamani, and Godwin Chimezie, were re-arraigned on January 27 before Justice Teddy Eruba on a five-count charge of robbery, conspiracy to commit murder and the murder of two Osuagwu brothers, Bright and Victory, nine and seven years old respectively, on April 2, 2021.

The four men were suspected to have strangled Bright and Victory Osuagwu at their father’s house in Abayi-Ogbuligba, while their parents were away.

The defendants pleaded not guilty.

At Tuesday’s proceedings, Justice Teddy Eruba of Osisioma Court III asked the prosecution counsel to call witnesses.

The prosecution called Ethelbert Amuzienwa, who told the court that he was a tenant in Mr Osuagwu’s house where the children were killed.

He told the court how he caught the first defendant, Mr Ikeokwu, while he was robbing Mr Osuagwu’s house.

Mr Amuzienwa said Mr Ikeokwu entered to steal from Chima’s home and that he came out from where he had been hiding to stop the defendant whom he said attempted to run away.

He said he then raised an alarm, which attracted people to the scene, adding that with the help of neighbours, he was able to apprehend the defendant.

He added that Mr Ikeokwu later named Mr Temple as his accomplice.

The prosecution witness was cross-examined by Charles Okpaleke, counsel to Ikeokwu and Temple.

The third defendant’s lawyer, Chima Esom and the fourth defendant’s lawyer, Chidi Nwachukwu, also took turns to cross-examine Mr Amuzienwa.

Justice Eruba adjourned the case till March 15 for the continuation of trial.

(NAN)