The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Usman Baba Alkali, has condoled with the family, relatives, and friends of Joseph Egbunike, a Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), who died on Tuesday.

The Acting Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

“The I-G, on behalf of the Force Management Team, and Officers of the Nigeria Police Force, regrets to announce the demise of DIG Joseph Egbunike, which occurred on Tuesday at about 9 p.m.

“Egbunike died in active service at the National Hospital, Abuja, after a brief illness.

“Until his death, the late DIG was in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department and the supervisory DIG in charge of the South-East,” he said.

He said Mr Egbunike was a dedicated and seasoned police officer who served the nation in various capacities including as the Commissioner of Police in charge of Police Accounts and Budget.

Mr Egbunike who hailed from Onitsha, Anambra, held a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, a Bachelor of Laws (LLB Hons.), B.L., a Masters in International Law and Diplomacy (MILD), and a PhD in Criminology.

