The sports fraternity in Nigeria has been hit with another high-profile death following the sad passing of former Super Eagles midfielder, Justice Christopher.

A close associate of the late Super Eagles midfielder who craved for anonymity told PREMIUM TIMES the former Nigeria international may have died of cardiac arrest, having slumped and died early Wednesday morning.

According to the source, the one-time Super Eagles defensive midfielder slumped and died with no sign of sickness or illness.

“This is a big shock to me, he had no sign of sickness and even had his routine training on Tuesday, only to hear he slumped and died this morning (Wednesday),” the close friend lamented.

According to reports, Christopher died in his Racheal Hotel, Jos, a complex he named to honour his late sister.

Justice Christopher captained the Nigeria U20 national team, the Flying Eagles, to the 2001 Africa Youth Championship in Egypt. The team was coached by the late Stephen Keshi.

He had made his debut for the Super Eagles in the same year during 2002 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and racked up a total of 11 caps for the Super Eagles, which include an Africa Cup of Nations Appearance and a World Cup appearance, all in 2002.

The 40-year-old played professional football both in Nigeria and abroad, before retiring at Nassarawa United.

He began his senior career at Katsina United in 1999. Following spells at Sharks and Bendel Insurance, he moved to Belgium in 2001, when he signed for Royal Antwerp.

He also enjoyed spells with Levski Sofia in Bulgaria, Swedish club Trelleborgs FF, Alania Vladikavkaz in Russia and Herfølge BK in Denmark.