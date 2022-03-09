The Nigerian Police Force has urged Nigerians to visit various police stations to claim their abandoned vehicles.

Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, stated this on Tuesday in a statement obtained by PREMIUM TIMES.

According to the statement, the IGP, Usman Alkali, ordered the evacuation of the vehicles which include impounded, accidented and unregistered exhibit vehicles.

The new directives comes almost a year after the IGP ordered police commissioners to decongest their stations, adding that police stations are not junkyards.

In the new directive, the IGP said the effort was to create a conducive working environment for officers across the country.

All concerned persons were urged to immediately visit various police formations to claim their vehicles.

Read the full statement:

PRESS RELEASE

IMPROVED POLICING SYSTEM: IGP ORDERS EVACUATION OF ACCIDENTED VEHICLES/UNREGISTERED EXHIBITS FROM POLICE STATIONS

· Urges general public to reclaim vehicles in Police Custody

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc, has ordered the immediate evacuation of all impounded, accidented and unregistered exhibit vehicles from Police Stations nationwide. The order is predicated on the incessant embarrassing and unprofessional manner in which these vehicles are stacked within police facilities causing nuisance and disgusting sight at Police Stations.

The IGP frowns at the practice of stockpiling vehicles recovered from crime scenes or vehicles which their ownership is being contested or in doubt, in police premises with stringent requirements and cumbersome processes for the rightful owners to reclaim them; stressing that such an act would no longer be tolerated as it is tantamount to gross abuse of administrative and judicial processes.

The IGP further emphasizes that heads of police stations and formations should embark on due process to carry out the needful evaluation and release such vehicles in these categories, on bond, to their owners.

The IGP reiterates that the directive is part of efforts being put in place by his administration to ensure conducive working environment for its personnel in order to set in motion such required strategies to combat crime and criminality in the country. The IGP further assures that decongesting the Police Stations and facilities nationwide would be of great operational advantage to the Force in effectively dispensing its policing responsibilities and giving succour to the owners of such exhibit vehicles.

The Inspector-General of Police equally urges all concerned members of the public to approach various Police stations/formations for the recovery and claims of their vehicles, with valid proof of ownership and proper means of identification.

CSP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra

Ag. FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS

ABUJA