Some residents of Awka, Anambra State, have reacted differently to the sack of Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State and the deputy governor, Kelechi Igwe.

A Federal High Court, Abuja, ruled against the continued stay in office by Messrs Umahi and Igwe on Tuesday on the grounds of their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Inyang Ekwo declared that having defected from the PDP, under which platform they came into power, the duo was deemed to have resigned from the office and, hence, no longer entitled to be called the governor and deputy governor.

The judge said it was constitutionally wrong for a candidate elected into office on a platform of a political party to defect to another political party while still in office.

He said the votes gotten by Messrs Umahi and Igwe on March 9, 2019, were PDP votes and not for the APC.

The court order also affected 15 Ebonyi State lawmakers who defected from the PDP to the APC.

Anambra residents who spoke in separate interviews with NAN commended the judgement, saying it would shape political behaviour in Nigeria if upheld.

‘Healthy development’

Anthony Nwabuona, a chieftain of the PDP in Anambra, described it as a welcome and healthy development in the nation’s political development.

Mr Nwabuona said the judgment would curtail the tendency of elected officials to jump from one party to another.

“Most times these politicians defect to a newfound party without consultation with the stakeholders or the people that voted them into the elective posts they occupy,” he said.

He said the judgment is in line with the amended Electoral Act 2022, which has empowered the political party that sponsored candidates in any election to lay hold of votes cast as it belonged to the party.

According to him, it is a welcome political development, which would correct the “disdainful attitude” of elected officers to their parties and electorate who placed some level of confidence in them.

“It is my hope that higher courts will uphold the judgment, that will make us begin to see politicians join parties based on ideology or what they represent and not for opportunist reasons,” he said.

On his part, Jude Emecheta, a chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), said the judgment would not stand.

Mr Emecheta said there was no constitutional basis for sacking a serving governor on the basis of defection.

He said there were a number of judgements for similar previous cases where the court ruled that only a legislator could be sacked in such circumstances.

“Though the judgement is good for an ideal situation but legally, it is a nullity,” he said.

Also speaking, John Okoli-Akirika, a legal practitioner, said the judgment aligned more with morality than legality.

Mr Okoli-Akirika corroborated Mr Emecheta’s position, that there was no part of the constitution or Electoral Act that provided that court could oust a sitting governor for dumping the party through which he attained office.

He said instead, the Abuja court ruling is a pointer to a constitutional lacuna that should be addressed any time the Constitution is being amended.

The lawyer said a situation where a legislator would leave his seat upon defection but a governor could not, is an “embarrassing lacuna”, adding that it is breeding abuse in the political system.

“Morally, it is sound, but legally, it’s not,” he said of Tuesday’s judgement.

“Recall that in similar previous cases like that of Ebonyi and Zamfara States, the court cited that a public officer can only leave that office if he is a legislator, that section of the constitution does not apply to those in executive positions.

“So from the angle of political convenience, morality and the ideal, we can say it represents morality and integrity in politics; it is in tandem with common sense and morality but that is not the law.

“In as much as it is a welcome judgment in our political system, whatever happens at the appeal, it can only be a wake-up call to an aspect of the constitution that should be amended for future purposes,” he said.

Mr Okoli-Akirika said if the judgment is upheld, it would entrench a political culture where sanity, respect, morality, decency, and consistency would prevail.

Governor Umahi, in November 2021, defected from the PDP, the platform upon which he was elected into office. He is currently running his second term in office.

