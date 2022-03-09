The All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday, expressed dissatisfaction with the court verdict which sacked David Umahi as the governor of Ebonyi State.

Mr Umahi, his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, and 15 lawmakers in the state were sacked by the Federal High Court in Abuja, over their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

The judge, Inyang Ekwo, in his judgement, said the governor, his deputy and the lawmakers in the suit before her were voted through party name not as candidates.

He, thereby, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to replace the aforementioned elected officials with new names from the PDP.

The APC, in a statement signed by its Director of Publicity, Salisu Dambatta, described the court’s decision as a clear case of judicial travesty and recklessness.

It accused Mr Ekwo’s of committing a judicial error whose “effect is dead on arrival.”

“The Court failed, refused and or neglected to understand the clear difference between a governorship candidate of a political party as contemplated by the Electoral Act and a governor of a state duly sworn in as contemplated by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The Court presided by Hon. Justice Inyang Ekwo further went ahead to rely on the outdated authority of Amaechi v INEC (Omehia case) without exercising the Judicial power of Judicial distinction between pre-election/election matters and this matter of elected governor defecting to another political party. He chose not to appreciate or he lacked the understanding of the difference between a Governor of a State and Governorship candidate of a Political Party.

“The Electoral Act and the judgement in Amaechi v INEC contemplate who is the right candidate of the Party and not the issue of defection, as you all know neither Amaechi nor Omehia raised the issue of defection to another Political Party. So it is absolutely ridiculous and questionable, as it is shameful that a judge could decide a weighty matter such as conditions for sacking the Governor of a State without relying on any express provision of the Constitution or Electoral Act or Judicial Authority either of superior courts or even courts of coordinate jurisdiction,” the party posited.

Emphasising the stance of Mr Umahi, the APC argued that the court’s decision to sack an incumbent governor and his deputy contravenes the country’s constitution as well as any other laws of the land.

Drawing from past legal cases with similar nature, the party advised the dismissed governor to ignore the court verdict and go about his duties.

“It will be noted that a State High Court sitting in Ebonyi State presided by Hon Justice Henry Njoku (who is more Senior in Bench than Hon Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court 5 Abuja) has given judgement on the issues sought in this Ekwo Judgement).

“The Governor of Zamfara State was recently given a clean bill of health in the matter for which this same issue of defection was sought to be determined. In that case, the Federal High Court, in its well-considered judgement stated that there is no provision in any law of the land or the Constitution of Nigeria that empowers any court in Nigeria to sack or tamper with the office of a sitting Governor and or Deputy for the reason of DEFECTION TO ANOTHER POLITICAL PARTY.

“The constitution of Nigeria upholds the supremacy of the right of association of persons (even to defect from one political party to the other). This is the prevailing position of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in the case of AG Fed & 2 ors v Alhaji Abubakar & 3 ors (SC 31/2007) (2007) NGSC 118, 20th April 2007. The case interpreted the right of FREEDOM OF ASSOCIATION to determine whether the action of a Vice President abandoning the political party whose platform he and the President were elected and joining another Political Party without resigning, amounts to CONSTRUCTIVE RESIGNATION from office, to warrant the seat of the Vice President to be declared vacant,” the APC further argued in the statement.

Meanwhile, the PDP has forwarded the names of Iduma Igariwey and Fred Udogwu as the replacements for Messrs Umahi and Igwe to the INEC as governor and deputy governor respectively.