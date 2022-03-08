The trial of former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Mohammed Adoke, was on Monday stalled following the withdrawal of the lead counsel for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the matter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Inyang Ekwo had on February 25 fixed Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for trial-within-trial in the matter.

But at the resumption of trial on Monday, no lawyer appeared for the EFCC even though the counsel for Mr Adoke was in court.

The court was informed that the anti-corruption agency had already sent in a letter of its plan to change counsel.

The EFCC, in the letter addressed to the deputy chief registrar of the court, prayed the court for an adjournment to enable it engage the services of another legal team to prosecute the case.

The anti-graft agency said the lead counsel on record for the prosecution retuned the case files for his personal reasons.

It said in view of that development, there would be need to constitute another legal team that would take over the prosecution of the case.

It said the case files and the records of proceedings had to be property studied and that debriefing the former counsel was sacrosanct.

Justice Ekwo fixed May 9, May 10 and May 11 for continuation of trial.

NAN reports that Mr Adoke is being tried before the court on money laundering related charge.

He is standing trial alongside a businessman, Aliyu Abubakar, the second defendant in the matter.

(NAN)