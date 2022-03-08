Nigeria’s minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Monday, advised Nigerians to embrace the government’s autogas recommendation for vehicles use instead of petrol.

Mr Aregbesola, a former governor of Osun State, said doing so will help to survive not just the scarcity identified with the use of petrol but also the accompanying hazards to the environment.

The minister gave the advice in Ibadan, Oyo State capital on Monday, at a book launch by an energy expert and former commissioner for works and transport in the state, Yunus Akintunde.

Mr Aregbesola’s position is a reiteration of the campaign by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for the adoption of autogas towards reducing the nation’s huge expenditure on fuel subsidy.

The advice is coming at a time Nigerians are going through difficulty accessing petrol following reports of the importation of adulterated fuel into the country and the failure of regulatory government agencies to discover it until reports of various degrees of damage caused many Nigerians rented the air.

Aregbesola’s position

The minister, who urged Nigerians to emulate Egypt, said the African country is one of examples of nations where commercial vehicles are powered by gas as an alternative to petrol and diesel.

He said Egypt’s experience has also shown that apart from eliminating environmental hazards identified with the use of petroleum, autogas also reduces costs of public transportation.

Mr Argebesola emphasised the importance of energy in homes and industries, and how Nigeria’s addiction to cheap petroleum fuel appears insatiable.

He said: “Most of our systems are still dependent on petrol and diesel driving demand crazily for them, with the attendant consequences.

“But we can learn a little bit from Egypt where its commercial vehicles, particularly the taxis are powered by gas. These are the old Peugeot and Renault cars that are no longer in use in Nigeria and other parts of the world, but which have been converted to use gas and are still being used because they are well maintained.

“It is high time we borrowed from this. If all our commercial vehicles run on gas, a large chunk of the demand for petrol and diesel will drop. The mechanics will take less than a week to learn how to do the conversion and in six months, all commercial vehicles would have gone through the transition.

“This will reduce the cost of transportation, especially for the masses that patronise public transport systems”.

Nigeria’s autogas policy

In November, 2021, Nigeria’s minister of state for petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva, announced the release of N250 billion by the government towards achieving the country’s autogas conversion of vehicles.

Mr Silva said this during the opening ceremony of an autogas technicians training and certification programme.

Represented by a senior technical adviser, Umar Gwandu, the minister said the money was already in the coffers of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and advised those who may be interested in opening conversion centres to access it.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had quoted the minister to have said: “The amount of money government is spending on fuel subsidy is high so the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government, in a bid to ease the pains of Nigerians, decided to look inward and evolved ways to reduce the cost.

“If we focus on moving from fossil fuel to Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), it will save us a lot of money because the benefits are enormous.

“Apart from the fact that autogas is cheaper, we are also concerned about making the conversion of cars affordable so that Nigerians can indeed reap the advantage of this new policy.”

The book launch

The book with the title; “Dimensions of Energy Poverty and Rural Electrification in Nigeria,” was authored by Mr Akintunde, and its launch was held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

The book launch which was also held in commemoration of the author’s 60th birthday was chaired by a former military head of state of Nigeria, Abdulsalami Abubakar.

In his opening remarks, Mr Abubakar, who was represented by an ambassador, Asimiyu Olaniyi, commended the author for his contribution to the subject, noting that the book has highlighted the challenges of power poverty in Nigeria and how to overcome them.

He said: “Energy-efficiency and energy management are central to nation-building and the fact that most countries in Africa are still groping in underdevelopment is a sign of energy poverty prevalent in the continent.

“The book we are unveiling today has raised very important posers on the challenges of energy poverty in Nigeria and how to overcome those challenges militating against the growth and development of our dear nation, Nigeria.

“I hope that researchers, administrators, and policymakers will find the book a resource material in designing and developing blueprints towards addressing a seemingly intractable problem the country has been grappling with over the years.”

The launch was attended by other prominent personalities including the Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi; Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan; the Olu of Ilaro, Kehinde Olugbenle, among others.

Akintunde at 60

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, had earlier felicitated Mr Akintunde, who is the first Nigerian to bag a doctorate in Energy and Environment, on “the auspicious occasion of his diamond jubilee”.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Saturday.

Mr Buhari also applauded his meritorious service to Oyo State, and to Nigeria, through his current book, ‘Dimensions of Energy Poverty and Rural Electrification in Nigeria’.

The former commissioner was born on March 6, 2022. He started his basic education at the Ansar-Ud-Deen Model Primary School, Balogun Oyo town in 1968 and proceeded to Oranyan Grammar School. Oyo where he obtained the West African Examination Council (WASC) Certificate in 1980.

Mr Akintunde obtained the Ordinary National Diploma Certificate in Physics (with Electronics) and was later admitted to the Lagos State University to study Physics, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science (BSc), Physics in 1990. He obtained a Master of Public Administration (MPA) in 2007 from the same University.

The drive for additional knowledge in the field of energy led him to acquire an M.Sc. degree in Energy Studies (Energy and Environment) in 2014 at the Centre for Petroleum, Energy Economics and Law (CPEEL) and capped it with a Doctorate Degree in Energy Studies (Energy and Environment) in 2018 from the same department.