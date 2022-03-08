Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, who was released from prison on Monday by the Benin Republic Government to his medical practitioner, has been given a clean bill of health, his lawyer, Yomi Alliyu, said Tuesday in Ibadan.

Mr Alliyu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), however, made a clarification that it was two professors, Wale Adeniran and Banji Akintoye, who facilitated Mr Igboho’s release and not Wole Soyinka, as earlier reflected in his Monday’s statement.

Mr Alliyu said Mr Igboho’s doctors have declared him hale and healthy.

“One of the conditions for his release is to stay in the Republic of Benin for the time being under full security. He is also hale and healthy.

“We will ever continue the immense contributions of Prof Wale Adeniran for the laudable role he played in negotiating the conditional release of our client.”

Mr Alliyu had on Monday said that Mr Igboho’s release was under the agreement that he should not leave the medical centre or Cotonou for any reason.

“I am to inform you that Chief Sunday Adeyemo, a.k.a Igboho, has been released from prison to his medical practitioners under the agreement that he should not leave the medical centre or Cotonou for any reason,” he said.

The incarceration of Mr Igboho in the Republic of Benin had earlier been extended by six months after spending the initial six months in prison.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mr Igboho and his wife, Ropo, were arrested on Monday, July 19, 2021, by the International Criminal Police Organisation at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, the Republic of Benin on their way to Germany.

(NAN)