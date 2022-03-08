Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has assured that justice would be served in the death of a 22-year-old fashion designer, Oluwabamise Ayanwola.

Mr Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance in a statement on Tuesday, saying that the “life of every resident’’ of the state mattered and would not be taken for granted.

He vowed that his administration would “leave no stone unturned’’ in the investigations and arrest of everyone found culpable in the kidnap and death of Miss Ayanwola.

The deceased, 22, boarded a BRT bus on February 26 at Chevron bus stop in Lagos island heading to Oshodi and was later declared missing. Police said on Monday that her body was found on Carter Bridge.

The bus driver was also arrested on Monday, according to the police.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said the management of Lagos Bus Service Ltd has been directed to cooperate fully with security agencies in their investigations, so that the full weight of the law is brought down on everyone involved in this ugly incident.

“To Oluwabamise’s family and loved ones, my thoughts and prayers are with you in. this difficult time, may the Almighty God console you. I hereby give you my word that `justice will be served,’’ the governor said.

Mr Sanwo-Olu also assured the people of the state that he would follow the investigations closely and ensure that justice is served.

“I also assure you all that the BRT services remain safe, despite this condemnable act.

“Once again, my sincere condolences to the Ayanwola family. May Oluwabamise’s soul rest in peace,’’ he said.