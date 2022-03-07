An Oyo State Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting at Iyaganku, Ibadan, ordered the remand of a 27-year-old herder, Auwal Salisu, at Abolongo Correctional facility, Oyo, on Monday.

Mr Salisu was arraigned over the alleged murder of a Togolese farmer, Kosi Apaji, on his farm at Aada village, via Jobele, Oyo, on January 17.

Police prosecutor, Femi Oluwadare, told the court that Mr Salisu caused the death of the 50-year-old farmer by cutting off his head and two legs before he was arrested.

He said the offence contravened the Criminal Code of Oyo State 2000

Presiding Chief Magistrate Emmanuel Idowu did not take the plea of the defendant for lack of jurisdiction.

He ordered Mr Salisu’s remand at the correctional facility pending receipt of advice of the state’s Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Idowu subsequently adjourned the matter till April 4, for mention.

