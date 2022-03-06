A member of the Gombe State House of Assembly representing Nafada South Constituency, Adamu Musa, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Musa announced his resignation from PDP in a letter dated March 6, 2022 and addressed to the party’s chairperson in Birin Fulani West Ward of Nafada Local Government Area.

The lawmaker had earlier announced his defection to the APC and was welcomed into the ruling party by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Abubakar Luggerewo, and other APC lawmakers ahead of his formal reception with his supporters at a public ceremony.

Recently, the lone female lawmaker in the state House of Assembly, representing Shongom Constituency, Asma’u Iganus, had also defected to the APC.