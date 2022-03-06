The police in Lagos on Saturday said it has arrested two suspects in connection with the alleged kidnap of a 22-year-old in a Lagos Bus Rapid Transit.

Adekunle Ajisebutu, the police spokesman, in a statement said that the state commissioner of police, Abiodun Alabi, has directed the Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, to take over the case.

The victim, Oluwabamise Ayanwola, works as a Fashion Designer at Chevron Estate, Ajah, and spends weekends at Ota, Ogun State, with her sister.

She was returning to Ota from Ajah last Saturday when she boarded a BRT bus with number 240257 going to Oshodi at about 7 p.m. at Chevron Bus-Stop on February 26, before she went missing.

“In the course of the ongoing investigation, two suspects have been arrested and are currently helping in our investigation,” the statement reads.

“While assuring that police detectives will continue to work assiduously to find the missing lady and bring her abductors to justice, the Command wishes to appeal to anyone with useful information that could help in our investigation to promptly give it to us for further necessary actions.

“The subject who hails from Moba L.G.A. in Ekiti State is about 5 feet plus tall, dark in complexion and speaks Yoruba and English languages well.”

Meeting

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that Mz Ayanwola’s family held a meeting with the Lagos Bus Service Ltd. (LBSL), operators of BRT on Wednesday, March 2, and the latter assured that efforts were being made to track down the driver.

It was learnt that the driver of the bus had not been seen and also the guarantor was nowhere to be found.

Johnson Omilana, a family member who reported at Akinpelu Police Station, said Ms Ayanwola had not been seen since she left Ajah on Saturday.

“We met with the BRT general manager and about three other management staff who told us that the matter was being shared on social media and that might jeopardise police investigation.

“The BRT management told us that they were working with the police to make sure the missing girl is rescued.

“The management also told us that they do not employ drivers directly and that the consultants involved are being sanctioned because of the incident,’’ Mr Omilana said.