United Bank for Africa Plc has announced a final dividend of N0.80 for every ordinary share of 50 kobo, translating to a payout of N27.359 billion, the bank said in a note to the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Friday.

It said the dividend is “subject to applicable withholding tax, will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the register of members at the close of business on Friday, March 18, 2022.”

The register of members will be closed on March 21 to enable the registrar prepare for payment of the final dividend on April 7.

The dividend will be paid to shareholders who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the registrar to pay their dividend directly into their bank accounts.

It advised shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration to download the registrar’s e-dividend mandate form.

It also advised shareholders to update the records with the registrar as may be required.

“The Shareholder Data Form is also available on the Registrar’s website. Duly completed forms should be returned to the Registrar or any Branch,” it said.

“Shareholders with dividend warants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation as advised to complete the dividend registration or contact the Registrar.”