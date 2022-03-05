The Lagos government has said it is investigating a viral video showing kegs of fuel handed out as souvenirs at a party in the state.

Gbenga Omotoso, the state Commissioner of Information and Strategy, in a statement on Saturday said it is a blatant disregard for all safety measures.

In the viral video, the party guests were handed litres of petrol at the “Erelu Okin Installation Foundation Party,” according to the sticker.

It was a coronation party of one Chidinma Ogulu, a fashion stylist, as the Erelu Okin of Orile Kemta.

Mr Omotosho said that the action is dangerous and can lead to loss of lives and properties, adding that “all parties to this reprehensible action are made to account for it.”

“The safety of lives and properties of Lagosians and visitors remains a top priority to the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration,” the statement reads.

“We, therefore, advise that actions that can lead to loss of lives and properties be avoided.”

Biting petrol scarcity

The video surfaced at a time Nigerians are grappling with long queues at petrol stations and a hike in price for many weeks. Many fuel stations have refused to sell at the approved pump price of N165 per litre.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the scarcity worsened last week across many cities, as many struggled to go to work or engage in other daily routines.

This is despite the federal government saying that it has sufficient stock of petroleum products for distribution across the country, while urging its citizens to be patient.

The federal government had said methanol, a chemical additive, found in recently imported fuel, exceeded Nigeria’s specification.

The development has resulted in a shortage of petrol and queues reappearing in major cities including Abuja and Lagos.

Traffic gridlocks appeared across major parts of Abuja as many service lanes were closed to traffic due to queues from petrol stations.