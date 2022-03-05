Nigeria on Friday recorded 31 additional coronavirus infections across four states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The latest update released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Saturday morning shows that the new confirmed cases have increased the country’s infection toll to 254,637.

The centre stated that the country’s death toll still stands at 3,142, as no fatality was recorded on Friday.

NCDC noted that Lagos State topped the infection chart with 17 cases, with a backlog of seven cases for March 3, 2022.

Without a backlog of discharges, NCDC noted that a total of 249,160 persons have now been discharged nationwide.

Breakdown

Apart from Lagos State, the breakdown of the NCDC data shows that Rivers State in the South-south came second on the log with six infections.

The FCT also reported five infections, followed by Kano State in the North-west with two cases.

While Delta State came last on the log with a single case, NCDC added that Plateau, Kaduna and Sokoto states reported that they recorded no cases on Friday.