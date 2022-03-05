A divorce-seeking surveyor, Olaide Oguntade, has told an Igando Customary Court in Lagos that his wife made a mockery of him in videos.

The surveyor, a resident of 10, Oyefuga Street, Abaranje, Lagos, also accused his wife, Ebunoluwa, of quarrelsomeness and rudeness.

He therefore asked the court to grant him divorce.

“My wife is a respecter of nobody, she easily finds abusive words to spew at people.

“On a particular day, she wanted to pick up a fight with me but I prostrated and held her legs, begging her to forgive my shortcomings and allow peace to reign. My wife had the effrontery to bring out her phone and start recording me just to use it to ridicule me.

“That night, I slept in the sitting room because I feared. She still came out in the middle of night to make a video of me while sleeping. The next morning, she went to meet my friends and showed them the videos,” the petitioner said on Thursday.

Mr Olaide told the court that Ebunoluwa was his second wife.

“I have another wife, I didn’t allow them to stay together. Despite that, she still fights with the senior and her children.

“She heaps curses on my older children. I have told her severally that she has no business with them and should leave them out of our fights.

“This is the fifth house we are living in since we got married; we have always been sent out because of her troubles.

“Several house rents were wasted because we barely spent a year in a house before we were issued a quit notice.”

The petitioner said that he had lost many opportunities due to Ebunoluwa’s character and affiliation to him.

“I have come to a conclusion that I want a divorce. The daily fights are just too much,” he said.

Responding, Ebunoluwa, a trader, denied all the allegations and opposed her husband’s divorce request.

“The relationship between myself and the senior wife is cordial, we are very close, we visit each other, her children come over to my house and my daughter goes over to theirs.

“In fact, on my daughter’s last birthday anniversary, it was her older siblings that celebrated it for her.

“During my father’s burial, the senior wife came. We wore the same type of clothe, we danced together, she even brought food to the function which I appreciated,” she told the court.

She said that she and Mr Olaide moved out of their first residence because of an elderly woman he was dating.

“She was always trailing me.

“I would like to tell the court that the elderly woman told me that my husband told her that he was just using me and would drain me completely before dumping me,” she said.

The President of the court, Koledoye Adeniyi, adjourned the divorce case until April 7 for further hearing.

(NAN)