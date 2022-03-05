Chicken Republic, a major fast food restaurant in Nigeria, has reacted to the outrage over reports that two of its security guards seen dancing in a viral video have been sacked.

The clip, which seems to have caused some excitement among Nigerians on social media, captured the two guards, with their uniform, dancing beautifully, while on duty at one of the Chicken Republic stores.

Reports, including videos on social media, suggested that the two guard have been fired, with some angry Nigerians publicly offering to provide another employment for them.

Some Nigerians said Chicken Republic could have done better by using the clip to market its brand.

But Chicken Republic on Friday denied that the two guards have been sacked.

“It is disappointing that some people may have the impression that Chicken Republic fired these security guards for dancing in our stores, this is not true, and hence, we need to set the record straight,” the company said in a statement on Twitter.

The guards are officials of a private security company which Chicken Republic outsourced its security services to, the company said.

“When the management of the private security company saw the two security guards dancing in the video, they had concerns that the security officers, whilst dancing, were not necessarily conducting their duties responsibly and as such, were probably not fully focused on their core responsibility, which is your safety and your security.

“There are always multiple sides to every story, and as a company we have taken your feedback very seriously.

“We have followed up with the security company, and they have assured us that the security guards have not been fired, have been paid their dues and have been offered some retraining,” Chicken Republic said, in the statement.

Chicken Republic said they are in close communication with the security company, and assured Nigerians that it would ensure that the two guards “are treated fairly and with respect”.

“As a company, Chicken Republic encourages all staff to have fun at work, and this is evident in the multiple songs, dances and ‘Nice, Nice!’ chants that you will often hear in our stores, whilst you are patronising them,” the statement said.