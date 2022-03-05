As the preparation for the 2023 general elections heightened, former Kogi West senator, Dino Melaye, has hinted that he has switched allegiance to another political interest.

Mr Melaye dropped the hint in a short video trending on the social media since Thursday.

Sitting with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) he could be heard saying mockingly in the video that he no longer follows “aspirants” but now follows “experienced candidates.”

“When I got in here, some of my colleagues asked me ‘Dino, what is happening? I thought you are not supposed to be here, you are supposed to be somewhere else’ and I told him that I have stopped following aspirants, I now follow candidates.

“Anybody who has no candidate experience, I don’t want to expend the names,” Mr Melaye said.

PREMIUM TIMES could not ascertain when and where the video was shot as at the time of filing this report.

While the ex-Kogi senator did not name the aspirants he was referring to, many social media users have suggested names of some of his allies with particular reference to former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, whom he had on different occasions described as a close ally and friend.

Mr Saraki has since in January disclosed he would run for president.

Until recently, Mr Melaye had been seen with the former Senate President, not only rooting for him as the next president of the country, but also accompanying him on visits to dignitaries and other party leaders.

While in the Senate, Mr Melaye was one of Mr Saraki’s strongest supporters.

Although he has yet to formally declare his intention to run for president, there are strong indications that Mr Abubakar would join the 2023 presidential contest soon. Some of his supporters have been touring parts of the country to sell his candidacy.

He was the PDP candidate in the 2019 presidential election. In 2007, he had run for the position on the platform of the defunct Action Congress (AC) but lost to late President Umaru Yar’ Adua.

Mr Abubakar also contested the PDP presidential primaries against the then President Goodluck Jonathan ahead of the 2015 election, but lost.

Mr Saraki aspired to be president in 2019 but lost in the PDP primary election held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State in 2018 to Mr Abubakar.

The PDP has yet to zone the presidency.

However, apart from Mr Saraki, some members have already shown interest in picking its ticket. They are a former Senate President, Pius Anyim; a renowned pharmacist, Sam Ohuabunwa; publisher of the Ovation magazine, Dele Momodu, and Bauch governor, Bala Mohammed.

ATTACHED IS A LINK TO THE SOURCE OF THE VIDEO