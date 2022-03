The police in Lagos and the Lagos Bus Rapid Transit are searching for a BRT driver in whose bus a 22-year-old lady was allegedly kidnapped.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the alleged victim, Oluwabamise Ayanwola, works as a Fashion Designer at Chevron Estate, Ajah, and spends weekends at Ota, Ogun State, with her sister.

She was returning to Ota from Ajah last Saturday when she boarded a BRT bus with number 240257 going to Oshodi at about 7 p.m. at Chevron Bus-Stop.

Sensing danger as the bus did not pick any other passenger at subsequent bus stops, Miss Ayanwola engaged a friend using voice notes on her phone

The voice notes showed that the bus driver said he liked Miss Ayanwola and asked for her name and other details.

She told her friend to pray for her as she became suspicious of the bus driver and in response, the friend told her to alight at Oworonsoki bus stop, way before the Oshodi bus stop.

Miss Ayanwola also sent a video to her friend showing how dark it was in the bus and reportedly said: “there are three men and one woman in the bus. The woman is sitting at the back. That’s the number of the bus in case. Please pray for me.’’

That was the last that was heard from her.

NAN gathered that Miss Ayanwola’s family held a meeting with the Lagos Bus Service Ltd. (LBSL), operators of BRT on Wednesday, March 2, and the latter assured that efforts were being made to track down the driver.

It was learnt that the driver of the bus had not been seen and also the guarantor was nowhere to be found.

Johnson Omilana, a family member who reported at Akinpelu Police Station, said Miss Ayanwola had not been seen since she left Ajah on Saturday.

“We met with the BRT general manager and about three other management staff who told us that the matter was being shared on social media and that might jeopardise police investigation.

“The BRT management told us that they were working with the police to make sure the missing girl is rescued.

“The management also told us that they do not employ drivers directly and that the consultants involved are being sanctioned because of the incident,’’ Mr Omilana said.

The Managing Director LBSL, Idowu Oguntona, did not respond to calls and messages on updates on the incident.

The police spokesman in Lagos State, Adekunle Ajisebutu, however, confirmed that the incident was under investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has directed that no stone should be left unturned to locate her whereabouts. Search parties have also been organised,’’ Mr Ajisebutu told NAN.

(NAN)