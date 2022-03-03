The Anambra community where several people were recently gunned down at a funeral has appealed to the public for financial assistance for the medical treatment of those injured in the attack.

Paul Nnatuanya, who is the president of the community union, Ebenebe Town Union, made the appeal in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Nnatuanya said the number of deaths from the attack had risen to 15, and that many were still in critical conditions.

“As of today, we have recorded about 15 deaths arising from the incident, with many still in critical conditions, in spite of the efforts of the community and the doctors so far.

“These people are in need of urgent intervention for their survival and you and I are expected to make it happen for them,” Mr Nnatuanya said in the statement.

He said the community has set up a committee to oversee the medical treatment, as well as how to strengthen security within the community.

Mr Nnatuanya regretted the rising insecurity in Anambra State, but said it was imperative the residents unite to reverse the situation.

He said the government’s efforts in tackling insecurity in the area have been frustrated by “inter-village squabbles”.

The Youth President of Ebenebe community, Chinedu Adu, who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES, Thursday, made a similar appeal for help.

He said the community has been doing its best to cater for the victims’ treatment.

“There is no amount that is too much or too small. The community already has been doing something to see that the victims’ medical bills are footed. It will be good to have more assistance,” he said.

Ozor Chukwuka, 34, a suspected cult leader whose funeral was being held during the attack, was said to have been gunned down by a rival cult group in December.

Two persons from the late Chukwuka’s family are said to be among the injured persons currently receiving treatment in undisclosed hospitals.

Not aware of warning from cultists

There was a report earlier this week that the community and late Chukwuka’s family were warned against giving late Chukwuka a proper burial.

The report was credited to a Facebook user who claimed to be an indigene of the area.

Mr Nnatuanya, who is also the secretary of the security council in the community, told PREMIUM TIMES the community was not aware of such a warning.

“I am not aware (of the warning) as the president general of the town. Even our Igwe has no knowledge of that. Except if the warning was given to the guy’s village,” he said.

“If we had known, we would have, at least, set up security men to prevent the incident from occurring,” Mr Nnatuanya added.