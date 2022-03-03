Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc says it will pay shareholders a final dividend of N1.00 for every share of 50 kobo, translating to N12.147 billion, the company’s lowest dividend in five years.

Dangote Sugar said the dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the register of members as of the close of business on June 1, 2022.

The company rewarded its shareholders with a dividend of N1.50 in 2020. That was the highest in the last five years.

In 2019 and 2018, it paid shareholders N1.10 in both years. In 2017 it paid N1.25.

The register of shareholders will be closed on June 24, 2022 to allow payment of dividends after the company’s annual general meeting.

The company’s annual general meeting will be held on Wednesday June 15, 2022.

“24-48 hours after the Annual General Meeting, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts,” it said on Thursday.

It advised shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration to download the registrar’s E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form.

“Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar,” it added.