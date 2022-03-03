A former senator and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, Sulaiman Hunkuyi, has announced his decision to dump the opposition party.

Mr Hunkuyi, who represented Kaduna North Senatorial district in the last Assembly, was also in the All Progressive Congress (APC) before he left for the PDP in 2019.

The former lawmaker alongside former senator, Shehu Sani, left the governing APC due to conflicts with Governor Nasir El-Rufai in the build-up to the 2019 general elections.

Mr Hunkuyi joined the PDP and contested the governorship primaries in 2018. He lost the party’s ticket to a former House of Representatives member, Isah Ashiru.

In a letter seen by PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Hunkuyi informed the Chairman of the Hunkuyi ward in Kudan local government area of Kaduna State of his resignation from the party.

“This is to officially communicate to you my decision to withdraw my membership from Peoples Democratic Party PDP today the 25th of February 2022.

“Please kindly take notice, as the leader of the PDP which my membership resides for your notice and necessary action,” he said.

Mr Hunkuyi did not specify which party he would be joining.

The PDP Secretary in the state, Ibrahim Wosono, said the party has accepted the former senator’s resignation letter.

Daily Post quoted the party’s scribe thus: “We confirmed from his ward that they have received his letter.

“So, we wish him well, because it is not the first time he is leaving our party. His exit this time will not affect the party in any way.”