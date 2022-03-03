The Nigerian Police Force has summoned one of its personnel, Yahaya Abubakar, the police orderly, seen recently in a viral video holding a plate of food at an event for a government official he was assigned to protect, Punch newspaper has reported.

Force spokesperson Muyiwa Adejobi told the newspaper that Mr Abubakar, a constable, was invited to Abuja for investigation.

The viral video in question shows the constable carrying a plate of food behind a former Ambassador of Nigeria to the Netherlands, Nimota Akanbi, who is the chairman of the National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC), during an event in Kwara State.

Police Don turn to errand boy . pic.twitter.com/RoGGqhc08D — OJIKUTU (@Obaojikutumemu) March 2, 2022

It is, however, not clear if the policeman was holding his own food or that of the former ambassador.

Mr Adejobi said the police will investigate the matter and take appropriate action on it.

“We have seen the policeman. We will investigate the scene and act accordingly. Such an act is condemned. However, the policeman will be in Abuja for us to get more facts about the ugly incident as we are determined to curb such. We will update you as at when due,” he said.

Efforts by PREMIUM TIMES to speak with Mr Adejobi were unsuccessful.

Some Nigerians have, at various times, taken to social media to expressed disgust at the manner police personnel willingly offer themselves to be used by the rich, saying such actions bring disrespect to the force.

A similar scenario played out when a policeman was seen washing cars at the home of a popular celebrity, David Adeleke AKA Davido.

Nigerians have faulted the top echelon of the force for prioritising the security of a few wealthy people while the poor masses who are in need of protection from the insecurity that has bedevilled the country, are left out.

Some previous Inspectors General of Police had, upon assuming office, promised to withdraw police personnel attached to prominent people who do not deserve such gesture, but they never kept their promises.