Former Borno State governor, Ali Modu Sheriff, has said he will support whoever President Muhammadu Buhari or the All Progressives Congress (APC) chooses as the party’s national chairmanship candidate.

Mr Sheriff, who said he is not aware of the President’s endorsement of any candidate, assured that he is still in the race for the position.

He made the statement while addressing journalists on Wednesday.

Mr Sheriff’s comments come about a week after the APC released the agreed zoning formula for different positions ahead of its national convention holding later this month.

The APC zoned the position of the national chairman to the North-Central geopolitical zone.

Also zoned to the region is the Deputy National Secretary, Deputy National Legal Adviser and Deputy National Publicity Secretary.

There were unconfirmed reports that Mr Buhari has thrown his weight behind a former governor of Nasarawa State and serving senator, Abdullahi Adamu.

However, some members of the party are said to be pushing for an amendment of the zoning formula. It is not clear if Mr Sheriff is part of them.

Describing the zoning formula as rumours, the former Borno governor insisted that he would wait for Mr Buhari to endorse a candidate.

“First and foremost, I am not aware of any official statement or position by Mr President on the endorsement of any particular candidate or/and zoning of the Chairmanship position of our great party.

“Mr President and indeed the party is yet to issue a formal statement on these issues.

“I am in the race for the national chairmanship position of our party APC because of my strength of character, capacity and competence. My intentions are clear and explicitly for public good rather than self-interest.

“As a loyal party member, I will abide by decisions of Mr President at any time he makes an official decision on zoning or endorsement of any particular candidate. I have unequivocal confidence in Mr President’s capacity to make the right choice for the growth of our party,” he said.

Mr Sheriff further said he is totally committed to working with anyone to reposition the party towards actualising resounding victory in the 2023 general elections and beyond.

The APC has approved March 26 for its National Convention and March 12 for Zonal Congresses.