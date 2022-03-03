The Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, matchday 16 between Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) and Enugu Rangers International played under floodlights at the newly refurbished Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasigba on Wednesday night ended 1-1.

Rangers and Shooting Stars have an extensive shared history and memories in the top flight of Nigeria league football as both teams are two of the oldest and abiding clubs in the country.

It was Enugu Rangers’ first visit to Adamasingba Stadium since March 2017, where they suffered a one nil defeat to the Oluyole Warriors but this time, the Flying Antelope went away with a point as they returned to the fifth position on the Nigeria Professional Football League table with 25 points.

Elijah Ani put the visitors in front towards the end of the first half while Chinedu Emmanuel restored parity for the Oluyole Warriors in the 56th minute.

Rangers coach, Abdul Maikaba while speaking after the game expressed his displeasure with his boys’ performance against 3SC.

Maikaba said; “I’m not satisfied with the way my boys played actually because if we have played perfectly to instructions I believe we will win this game.

“The home team were already under pressure because they were a goal down, and we didn’t need to panic at any time. We just needed to keep this ball and play but my boys got jittery and that resulted in the equaliser.

He continued: “And another would have followed if not that we thought and acted fast, especially with the substitution.”

Abdul Maikaba also added that “the officiating was fantastic.”

When asked about the incessant falling of his players during the game, Maikaba said the pressure from the game put his boys at high risk of contracting injury.

“The truth is you can see the intensity in this game. It is high intensity and never be surprised that players get so injured easily with the high intensity they play the game.”

He, however, praised the recent development Shooting Stars were able to achieve in the league with its night game.

“What I have seen in this stadium today, if Nigerian teams should follow the way Shooting Stars organized tonight (yesterday’s) match, they will get more income and the game will be more beautiful.

“You will see the players will be able to play better games because the weather is beautiful.”