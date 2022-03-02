The Bayelsa State Government on Wednesday claimed it has uncovered a plot to destabilise and blackmail it through misrepresentation and false reports.

The government, however, said it would not be distracted from governance and the development of the state by unfounded allegations by political opponents.

Ayibaina Duba, Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that resorting to falsehood against the state government for political gains would not be tolerated.

The government would seek redress in court against those behind it, he said.

Mr Duba said that attempts to cause disaffection between the state government and the people of Bayelsa would fail as the people were already feeling the impact of the two-year-old administration across several sectors.

According to him, the “orchestrated false reports”, allegedly carried out by a certain politician, sought to set “a selfish political agenda”.

He said the reports were aimed at “distorting and destroying reality” in order to tarnish the administration’s image.

“The mischievous analyst named some of the projects that the administration has done in a failed attempt to talk the projects down.

“We urge him to visit the neighbourhoods where the 20 newly-constructed internal roads in the state capital are located to hear the views of residents there.

“It is likely that their commendation for the governor will wake him up from self-delusion,” Mr Duba said.

Mr Duba said the government is committed to working for the people and the development of Bayelsa.

He dismissed allegations that the state legislators are docile, adding that members of the state executive council had been invited by the House of Assembly for scrutiny.

Mr Duba said legislators had also visited project sites as well as monitored implementation of appropriated funds.

