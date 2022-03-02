Suspected cultists who allegedly attacked and killed several mourners during a funeral on Saturday in a community in Anambra State have been arrested.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Echeng Echeng, disclosed this while speaking with reporters during his visit to the Catholic Bishop of Onitsha Archdiocese, Valerian Okeke.

Mr Echeng said the visit was to seek the collaboration of the cleric and his counsel in tackling the growing insecurity in the state.

He said the police were leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the perpetrators would be made to face the weight of the law saying nobody has the right to take the life of another.

“Every life is precious, nobody has the right to take away somebody’s life.

“I can assure you that the command is on top of that situation because we have made some arrests and (we) hope to expand on those arrests,” the police commissioner said in a video clip posted on Facebook by the Anambra State Broadcasting Service on Wednesday.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the arrests, but said the command would not reveal the details until investigations and arrests were concluded.

“We are still working on them. We don’t want to disclose what we are doing, but some persons are already in (our) custody and they have been helping us with information,” Mr Ikenga told PREMIUM TIMES, Wednesday morning.

He said the police were working with other security agencies to apprehend other fleeing suspects.

“Once we are done with that, I will get back to you (on the number of persons arrested),” he added.

Background

The suspected cultists invaded the funeral ceremony, during the lying-in-state of the deceased, and opened fire on mourners, killing an unspecified number of people.

The assailants pushed down the casket, forcing the corpse to roll out.

Ozor Chukwuka, 34, a suspected cult leader whose funeral was being held during the attack, was said to have been gunned down by a rival cult group in December.

In a viral video, apparently shot after the attack, over 10 bodies were seen on the ground at the burial venue.

Many voices were heard in the video, crying and raining curses on the attackers.